Lack of proper medical services, staff shortage at ESI Hosp decried

Rajamahendravaram: CPI district secretary Tathipaka Madhu on Thursday lamented over lack of adequate medical services and shortage of staff at the ESI Hospital in Rajahmundry.

On Thursday, CPI leaders and Jattu Labor Union representatives inspected the hospital, including the under-construction 100-bed unit and emergency lab facilities. They interacted with both workers and medical staff about their concerns.

Workers expressed frustration over inadequate medical services, prompting Madhu to call on political parties and social organisations to inspect the hospital’s operations. He noted that as per guidelines, a 50-bed hospital should have 100 staff members, yet the Rajahmundry ESI only employs 26, despite its 100-bed capacity.

Madhu highlighted a lack of security for female employees at night and pointed out that while advanced lab equipment is available, there are no technicians to operate it.

He pointed out that not a single surgery was performed in the past three years. Furthermore, he alleged that the hospital’s superintendent Dr Hussain is not residing locally.

Madhu expressed concern over the hospital charging workers for scans. He vowed that the CPI would continue its fight until these issues are addressed.

He urged all political parties and social organisations to study the hospital’s operations. Other CPI leaders, including Sappa Ramana, Ramakrishna and Lavanya participated in the visit.