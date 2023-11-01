Ladakh, J&K Foundation Day celebrated

Vijayawada: The Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday organised the Foundation Day celebrations of Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir under the ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme. It may be recalled that Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir became Union Territories on October 31, 2019.



Speaking on the occasion, Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that the ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme aims at forging a strong relationship and bonding among all the people and promote mutual understanding between different States and Union Territories through the concept of ‘One Nation-One People.’

He said that the Ladhaki people have a rich tradition that they have preserved and maintained over the centuries and they are known for their hard work and industrious nature. With an administration of its own, Ladakh is bound to take leaps to attain new benchmarks of progress and growth, and witness a turnaround of the economy in the coming days, he said.

He also said that the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is rich in art, culture and history and in archaeological and historical sites reflecting a glorious past and basks in its stupendous natural beauty. A student delegation from Ladakh, led by Thinless Angmo, performed traditional Ladakhi songs and dance programmes and students of VIT University, hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, spoke on the occasion and performed traditional dance programme.