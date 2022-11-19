Laksha Kumkumarchana held amid religious fervour

Tirupati: As a build up to the nine-day annual Karthika Brahmotsavams, 'Laksha Kumkumarchana' was held amidst religious fervour at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanur here on Saturday.

Karthika Brahmotsavams of Padmavathi Ammavaru, the consort of Lord Venkateswara, will take up with hoisting of the celestial flag 'Dwajarohanam' on Sunday.

After awakening the presiding deity with Suprabhatam followed by Sahasranamarchana and other predawn rituals conducted to the presiding deity, Utsavamurthy (idol) of Goddess Padmavathi Devi was ceremoniously brought to Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam in the shrine for Laksh Kumkumarchana.

The Laksha Kumkumarchana, chanting Namas of the Goddess by the Veda pandits, priests and followed by the devotees reciting be held for four hours in front of the processional deity dazzling with sparkling jewels.

Kumkuma (vermilion) has got great significance in Hindu Sanatana Dharma, as married women place Sindhoor on their foreheads seeking the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

The event is conducted ahead of the Navahnika Karthika Brahmotsavams where the devotees participated with devotion.

Spouses of TTD senior officials, JEO Sada Bhargavi, Deputy Exeutive officer Lokanatham, AEO Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.

Meanwhile, the Ankurarpanam ceremony for the Brahmotswams was conducted later in the evening.