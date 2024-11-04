Lakshmisha appointed as NTR District Collector

Amaravati: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued orders here on Sunday posting Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of AP Medical and Health Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Dr Lakshmisha as the Collector of NTR District.

It may be recalled that the NTR District Collector post has been vacant after Dr G Srijana was ordered to report in Telangana by the High Court recently.

Likewise, Dr Sreedhar Chekuri, Director of Industries has been transferred and posted as the Collector of YSR district in the existing vacancy. Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore has been given full additional charge of Director of Industries until further orders.

Special Chief Secretary of Health, Medical services and Family Welfare is directed to make necessary arrangements for the posts of VC and MD of APMH and IDC and CEO of NTR Vaidya Seva Trust until further orders.