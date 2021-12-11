Lambasingi attracts 20k tourists a day: Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Amaravati: Minister for tourism M Srinivasa Rao said efforts are on to promote tourism sector in Andhra Pradesh. He conducted a review with officials on tourism promotion on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the APTDC earned a revenue of Rs 69.57 crore through tourism hotels. Efforts are on to increase occupancy in tourism resorts and hotels during tourism season from December to March. Harita hotels at Araku, Visakhapatnam, Dindi, Suryalanka, Mypadu, Kadapa, Gandikota and Srisailam will be developed. A rope way will be set up at Gandikota at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore and infrastructure will be improved at Borra caves at a cost of Rs 2.70 crore and at Maredumilli at a cost of Rs 1.15 crore, the minister explained. Srinivasa Rao said Lambasingi in Visakhapatnam district has been attracting 20,000 tourists a day during week-ends and temporary arrangements have been made for the benefit of tourists. He said permanent cottages will be completed in three months at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

The minister said tenders were called for maintenance of 34 tourism hotels in the state and there was response for 18 hotels. The tenders will be called again for the remaining restaurants. Stating that the government has been planning to promote tourism in a big way, he said officials were directed to set up a boating point before December 20 and accommodation facilities at Polavaram for the convenience of Papikondalu tourists.