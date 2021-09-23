Land conversion must for constructions: Sub-Collector Chahat Bajpai

Kurnool: Nandyal Sub-Collector Chahat Bajpai has said that land conversion is must for construction of residential, commercial complexes or others in agriculture lands. No constructions are allowed until land conversion, stated Chahat Bajpai. Participating in an awareness meeting with Tahsildars, Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and Surveyors of Chagalamarri and Allagadda on Thursday, Chahat Bajpai said with rapid increase of population, the agricultural lands are being used to construct residential, commercial, petrol pumps, industries and others. Constructions in farmlands without land conversion permission was illegal and against the law, said Chahat Bajpai.

Those who want to construct residential complexes, they should take land conversion as per the act, she pointed out. After land conversion, the constructions could be taken up, she said and added for land conversion, people have to pay a five percent fee to the actual cost of land. The government would impose a penalty of up to 10 percent against those who did not take land conversion permission, the Sub Collector said.

She further said the revenue staff consisting of VROs, Surveyors and panchayat secretaries needs to educate people on the land conversion. If anyone, constructs residences or others without land conversion, the officials would act as per law against those builders, Chahat Bajpai said.

Tahsildars of Chagalamarri, Allagadda, Chandrasekhar Naik, Ramesh Reddy, Mandal Village Revenue Officers, Panchayat Secretaries, Surveyors and others participated in the awareness meeting.