Land resurvey done in 41 villages in dist: Collector Nagalakshmi

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi S said that resurvey was done of land and revenue records of 41 villages in 13 mandals in Anantapur district within eight to nine months during first phase. The resurvey was done using state-of-the-art technology.

The State government had launched YSR Jagananna Sashwata Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha scheme on December 21, 2020. The government take up the survey of public and private properties including gramkantham (village habitations) and public and private properties in urban areas. For the first time, village sites and municipal lands are also being surveyed.

The project was undertaken in collaboration with the Survey of India, revenue, survey, panchayat raj, municipal administration and registration departments.

The Collector said that in case of any grievance / wrong entry by error, a Mobile Magistrate headed by Deputy Tahsildar was deputed for each mandal to resolve the issues and passing speaking order regularly and enabled correction options in tahsildar login as well as Joint Collector login.

If anyone farmer faces any issue, he may represent to Tahsildar/ RDO/ Collectorate, she informed.