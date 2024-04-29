IPL 2024: Sometimes, you're too nice as a captain, says Brett Lee on Cummins bowling too late

New Delhi: Brett Lee, the legendary Australia fast-bowler, thinks Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins got himself into the attack too late in their 78-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings and added that sometimes one does become a bit too nice as the captain of the team.

In Sunday’s match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Cummins got himself into the bowling attack from the eighth over and returned with figures of 0-49 in his four overs. In nine games of IPL 2024, Cummins has picked ten wickets at an average of 32.80 and economy rate of 9.11.

"Pat Cummins brought himself on too late. He bowled, got four overs, and 49 runs, he was pretty expensive tonight. It is a new ball, and he's good enough to bowl the new ball. I just think he's put other people first. Sometimes, you're too nice as a captain.”

“As a bowling captain, you try to look after your players, because he is the world's best bowler. I'm not saying be selfish, but mate, put your best foot forward because you're one of the strike bowlers of the team...Pat Cummins is Pat Cummins, he should have bowled at least the second over,” Lee told JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL 2024.

Speaking about captains, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson praised the performance of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made 98 as his team posted 212/3 in 20 overs.

"He was exceptional from ball one. Following on from his hundred the game before, he showed that once he finds form, he doesn't take his foot off the gas. Some players, sometimes when they score runs, occasionally they can take the foot off, but Ruturaj, he's not that type of person.”

Lee also spoke about M.S. Dhoni’s impact in everything he does on the field, especially when CSK play their home games at Chepauk. “He will always be a captain, no matter what, even if he hasn't got the captaincy badge on. He also plays, and I mean this with the highest respect, he's like a father figure to some of these kids.”

“Everyone loves him, the crowd loves him. He still controls the action. It feels like he's in the best spot. He's behind the stumps, understands exactly where the ball goes, and knows the field. He's done it for so many years, of course, he's going to control the action.”