Land takeover afoot to distribute 8,000 house sites: Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has revealed that land is being acquired to give house sites to around 8,000 people to whom house sites were not given for want of land availability.

Addressing a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Friday, Nagalakshmi said that land needs to be acquired in 90 days in order to disburse house site pattas to more than 8,000 people who are yet to receive them.

She also asked the revenue officials to explore the possibility for bringing some government sites which are locked in court cases in the urban areas so that those lands also can be considered for house sites disbursal.

The Collector also directed officials to identify those people who temporarily migrated to out of district and other States in search of livelihood. He also asked them to prepare separate reports on those who temporarily migrated to other States and as well as those who permanently left the district over the years and also who wish to return some day and needed a house site in their concerned villages. Joint Collector Kethan Garg, DRO Gayathri Devi, RDOs Madhusudan, Nishanth Reddy, J Ravindra and Municipal Commissioner Bhagya Lakshmi was also present.