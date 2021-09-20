Landslide victory for YSRCP in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The ruling YSRCP has won all the ZPTCs in the district and won lion's share of MPTCs in the results announced on Sunday. The district has 34 mandals and same number of ZPTC posts. Seethanagaram, Merakamudidam and Dattirajeru were elected unanimously and elections were held for rest of 31 ZPTC segments. Interestingly all the 31 posts were won by the supporters of YSRCP only. As no candidate from TDP contested, it becomes a cakewalk for ruling party and won with trumping majority. But in MPTC elections, the TDP candidates could win few seats but couldn't restrain the ruling party candidates in any assembly constituency except Bobbili. The district has 549 MPTC posts but 55 of them elected unanimously and elections was conducted for rest of 487 as seven segments were kept under withheld list. In the MPTCs, YSRCP candidates won 442 posts, TDP: 86, independents: 13, BJP: 1 and results withheld for 7 posts.

Collector A Surya Kumari stated that the counting was conducted in peacefully without any unwanted incidents. As per the State Election Commissions regulations, the elections for Mandal Parishad would be held on September 24 and for Zilla Parishad on September 25. Around 25 ballot papers in Badangi were soaked in water due to entering of rainwater into the ballot boxes but the TDP candidate in that segment won with more than 300 votes.

Once Vizianagaram was stronghold for Congress but now not even a single candidate from that party could win and prove the existence of the party here. Even Jana Sena headed by Pawan Kalyan also couldn't not gain anything here. Even the Left parties also could not prove their presence here. SP M Deepika Patil and Collector have toured the various counting centres and supervised the counting process.