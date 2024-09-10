Lanka Dinakar flays Rahul for undermining pride of Indian women

Vijayawada: BJP AP official chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has said the Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been undermining the pride of Indian women on the foreign soil along with his friend Sam Pitroda in Texas, USA. In a statement on Monday, he said, “Let Rahul Gandhi explain how many Lakhpati Deedis emerged in the UPA government when it is more than 1 crore in Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government for the last 10 years.”

He further said that Rahul Gandhi shall explain how many liveable houses’ property documents had been registered in the name of women in the country during the UPA government when it has been more than 30% of the total 4 crore houses completed under PM Aawas Yojana in Modi-led NDA government for last 10 years.

Rahul Gandhi shall explain how much of the amount transferred under direct benefit transfer without corruption during the Congress-led UPA government. He said crores of women were benefitted under NDA rule under Jan Dhan scheme.

In addition to the above, the Union budget 2024-25 has given priority for the women workforce infrastructure at their workplace by Narendra Modi, he added.