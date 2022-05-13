Lanka revolt should be a lesson to AP: Naidu

Kuppam (Chittoor District): TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday felt that the revolt in Sri Lanka against the government should serve a lesson to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy government too in the state. If the people continued to be suppressed by misusing the police machinery the state may have to witness serious repercussions.

Continuing his tirade against the state government as part of his 'Badude Badudu' rallies in Gudipalli mandal of Kuppam Assembly Constituency on Thursday, Naidu said by going in for huge loans Sri Lanka became bankrupt. When the situation went out of control, even military force could not stop the agitating citizens, he recalled.

Lambasting CM Jagan for crossing all limits in suppressing dissent voices, he said that Jagan had no right to ask for another chance to rule the state. The Pulivendula gangs went to the extent of threatening the CBI officials who were probing YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case.

Referring to the rape incident in Proddutur of Kadapa district in which 10 miscreants raped a Dalit girl for over six months, former CM wondered whether there were police there. He also criticised the home minister for her statements in such incidents and said that she should know that ganja, liquor and drugs have been making miscreants behave like wild animals.

On the second day of tour in his Constituency he held road shows at Seegalapali, Pogurupalli, Chintarapalyam, Kuppigani Palle and other places from morning to night.

Addressing the public, TDP chief also slammed the government that it could not even pay Rs17 crore dues to travel operators for the last three years for providing vehicles to CM and other VVIPs convoys. It only reflects the severe financial crisis and bankruptcy of the government. With its inefficient administration, the government has been resorting to the financial mismanagement and destruction of all institutions which in turn are destroying the brand image of the state, he commented.

He advised minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to fix meters on the agricultural motors of his own lands. The TDP would not keep silent if the government pressurises the farmers on the meters issue. There was no doubt that the meters would become the noose round the necks of farmers eventually.

Earlier, in the morning, he received representations from the staff and students of Dravidian university. He warned that the officials of the university would not be able to escape from punishment for all their irregularities. "Illegal quarrying was taken up in the university lands. Proper food and other facilities were not being ensured to the students. There were no salaries to the staff,'' he said.

He also visited Pattalamma devasthanam and took part in the Jatara which will be held once in nine years and offered prayers to the goddess. Party district leaders were accompanying the TDP chief during the roadshows.