Laser show attracts huge crowds

Puttaparthi: As part of the ongoing Sathya Sai Baba Centenary Celebrations, a grand laser show at Harathi Ghat in Puttaparthi drew large crowds on Monday night. District Collector A Shyam Prasad witnessed the presentation along with locals.

The laser show, designed to portray the life and teachings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, has become a major attraction for devotees and visitors. People from nearby villages, as well as tourists and pilgrims from various States, are flocking to the venue to experience the visual narration.

To cater to the diverse audience, the show is being presented in three languages—English, Hindi, and Telugu. Officials and staff accompanied the Collector during the visit as he reviewed public arrangements and interacted with attendees.

The laser show continues to receive overwhelming response, adding a vibrant dimension to the Centenary festivities at Prasanthi Nilayam.