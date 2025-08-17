Latchanna’s ideals inspire generations

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar paid rich tributes to legendary freedom fighter and social reformer Sardar Gouthu Latchanna on his 116th birth anniversary. The Collector, along with BC Welfare Department officials and community leaders, garlanded the portrait of Latchanna at a programme held at the collectorate on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector described Latchanna as a beacon of hope for the underprivileged, a farmer’s companion, and a revolutionary leader who dedicated his entire life to public welfare. He said Latchanna’s sacrifices and ideals remain an inspiration to all and must be remembered by future generations. He welcomed the government’s initiative to officially observe his birth anniversary across Andhra Pradesh for the first time, recognising his lifelong commitment to the welfare of marginalised sections.