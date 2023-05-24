Latest technology to be used to beef up security at Tirumala

Tirumala: As a sequel to the security breach in which a youth named Rahul Reddy filmed the famed Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and posted it on social media going viral, a high level security meeting was held at Tirumala on Tuesday to have thorough review of the present security setup covering the holy hills and required measures to strengthen the security and vigilance further to make it impregnable.

Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta presided over the meeting. Senior officials from the TTD, the Police Department and other uniform forces participated in the meeting to discuss on how to enhance the security setup at Tirumala duly keeping in view the ever increasing pilgrim influx and vehicular traffic.

The Principal Secretary (Home) strongly opined that there is a need for a comprehensive security audit and all the security forces should be brought under a single command for effective execution of foolproof security cover to Tirumala.

Gupta said that Tirumala security is a tough task as daily about 70,000 pilgrims from over the country visit but can be achieved with effective coordination of all concerned security wings.

An SP rank officer will take field study on security issues and submit a report in 10 days, he said adding that with the government’s approval, latest technology and equipment would be introduced to make Tirumala security the best in the world.

In addition, a committee headed by SP rank officer with cyber crime experts will also be set up to end the fake websites and malicious propaganda, he averred.

He also wanted adequate measures for the protection of the data of pilgrims submitting Aadhar for darshan tickets. A special committee will also be set up with senior officials from Area Domination and Intelligence wing which will study the Tirumala security and submit a report based on which more steps will be taken for better security and surveillance, inducting anti-drone technology and also patrolling by QRT (quick response team) in the four Mada streets, BD team around the temple and making the Mada street accessible to the security force 24X7.

The meeting also decided to set up a contingent of women security force to be deployed to overcome the shortage of women security personnel and also impart regular training to the security staff working at the Tirumala for upgrading their skill and performance.

With regard to checking at Alipiri toll gate before allowing vehicles to Tirumala, every vehicle should be subjected to thorough check up including pilgrims and also TTD employees while cargo vehicles have to go through a detailed check up.

Earlier, both the chief vigilance and security officer of TTD Narasimha Kishore and Tirupati district SP Parameshwar Reddy through separate power point presentations gave a detailed picture on the existing security setup with respect to Tirumala, its precincts and the areas where the security needs to be beefed up keeping in view the safety and security of the multitude of the visiting pilgrims as well increased vehicular traffic in the hill town for the past two years.

Anantapur Range DIG Ammi Reddy, OSD ISW Sasidhar Reddy, many other officials from the State Intelligence Bureau, Intelligence Security wing, Octopus, SPF, district police, Forest, Fire and other forces were also present.

On behalf of TTD, JEO Veerabrahmam, senior officers including chief engineer Nageswara Rao, superintendent engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy, health officer Dr Devi, VGOs Bali Reddy, Manohari Giridhar Rao and others attended the meeting.

It may be noted here that the filming of the temple violating the existing norms by the youth Rahul Reddy earlier in the month created flutter nationwide and also exposed the chinks in high secruity Tirumala, stirring TTD decided to overhaul the present security to make it foolproof.