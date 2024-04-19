Lavu, Chadalavada file nominations

Guntur: MP and TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu filed his nomination on Thursday at the collectorate in Narasaraopet town of Palnadu district to contest from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in the coming general elections.

He handed over his nomination to the Palnadu district collector and returning officer Siva Sankar Lotheti. He is contesting for the second time from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency. First time he contested on YSRCP ticket, second time he is contesting on the TDP ticket.

Similarly, TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Assembly constituency Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu filed his nomination at RDO’s office in Narasaraopet. He handed over his nomination to Narasaraopet Assembly constituency returning officer Saraojini and filed his nomination. He is contesting from the same Assembly constituency for the second time.

