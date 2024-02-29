Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu to join TDP in March 2

Former MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu has announced that he will be joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during the 'Ra Kadali Ra' meeting in Gurjala Constituency, Dhagepalli on March 2. The decision was made public in the presence of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

During the announcement, Devarayalu expressed his commitment to public welfare and the development of Palnadu. He stated that he will be contesting again as the Narasa Raopet MP and emphasized his focus on inclusive development by incorporating input from individuals from all backgrounds.

Calling on activists, leaders, and supporters to attend the event, Devarayalu urged the people of Palnadu to support their efforts in achieving further development programs for the region in the upcoming years. He highlighted the progress made in the past five years and expressed his determination to continue this trajectory for the betterment of Palnadu.