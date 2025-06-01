LAWCET, PGLCET to be held on June 5 at 133 centres

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma has announced that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of entrance examinations for admission into Law courses across various universities in the State.

Addressing the media on Saturday, she said the university has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and the Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The Common Entrance Test is scheduled for June 5, from 9 am to 10.30 am, with Prof T Sita Kumari serving as the Convenor.

A total of 27,253 candidates have applied to appear for the exams, which will be conducted at 133 test centres across the State.

Of the total applicants, 19,973 have registered for the 3-Year LLB programme, 4,794 for the 5-Year LLB course, and 2,486 for the LLM programme under PGLCET.

Gender-wise, 17,983 candidates are male, 9,269 are female, and one transgender candidate has registered for the tests.

Convenor Prof Sita Kumari urged all candidates to strictly adhere to the instructions mentioned on their hall tickets, which include reaching the exam centres well in advance and carrying valid identification. She assured that the university has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the fair and smooth conduct of the exams across all centres.

The results are expected to be declared in the last week of June 2025.

Candidates and parents are advised to regularly visit the official website for timely updates.

University Public Relations Officer Dr N Sree Rajani was also present at the press briefing.