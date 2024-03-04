Laxmi Devi, Gondu Sankar eye TDP ticket in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Political situation took a new twist in the opposition TDP in Srikakulam district headquarters Assembly constituency.

Former Srikakulam TDP MLA and the party Srikakulam district headquarters Assembly constituency in-charge, Gunda Laxmi Devi met the TDP State president and Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu recently at the camp office of Atchannaidu at Nimmada in Tekkali constituency.

She reportedly discussed ongoing activities and developments within the TDP in Srikakulam constituency.

TDP leader Gondu Sankar has been making relentless efforts to get the party ticket from Srikakulam constituency for the last several months. In this backdrop the party leaders are divided into two groups in the constituency and both the groups led by former MLA Gunda Laxmidevi and Gondu Sankar have been organising the party activities separately.

To show their strength, both the leaders made arrangements for the recent tours of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and the party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the district.

Former MLA Gunda Laxmi Devi and her followers opined that party leader Gondu Sankar has been organising party activities separately only with the support of the TDP state president and Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

To check the activities of the Gondu Sankar in Srikakulam constituency, Gunda Laxmidevi met Atchannaidu and reportedly discussed the Gondu Sankar issue with the State party chief. Incidentally, all three leaders Atchannaidu, Laxmidevi and Sankar belong to the Polinati Velama community.