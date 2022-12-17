Lecture series on intellectual property rights held at SVU

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University organised a lecture series on Intellectual property rights, trademark and copyrights for students, research scholars and faculties from different departments for two days on December 15 and 16.

Director of IP Protection at the office of Technology Commercialisation at Purdue University, USA Prof D H R Sarma delivered the lectures on the subject. It may be recalled that SV University is having a MoU with Purdue University, USA to develop the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the University.

During the programme Prof Sarma enlightened the participants on Intellectual property (IP) for scientists and engineers, patents, trademarks, copyright and trade secrets especially beneficial for the start-up enthusiasts and the researchers in the university.

The programme was inaugurated by the Registrar Prof OMd Hussain in which Principal of SVU College of Engineering Prof RVS Satyanarayana, Dean R&D Prof S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, CEO – SVU RUSA Vamsi Rayala, Prof R Diwakar Reddy, Dr P Hema and others took part.