Legal action on liquor scam offenders: Gottipati

Ongole: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar announced that legal action will be taken against those responsible for endangering public lives through spurious liquor sales during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure.

The Minister, along with the district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar, and others, participated in ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ in 36th Division, inaugurated and laid foundations for various sub-stations and development works with a budget of around Rs 19 crore, in Ongole on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar strongly criticised the earlier YSRCP government for deceiving people with spurious liquor and endangering lives. He condemned the alleged massive public fund embezzlement without digital payments, warning that all liquor scam culprits, regardless of their status, would face action. He said that both the masterminds and participants in the liquor scam will not escape justice.

Addressing concerns about smart meters, Minister Ravikumar clarified that these devices are being installed only for commercial and industrial establishments’ needs, not for agricultural motors. He dismissed propaganda about higher bills due to smart meters as deliberate misinformation and assured government intervention to resolve any minor issues.

He criticised the previous government for increasing electricity charges nine times, stating that the coalition government is now streamlining the chaotic power sector with Rs 6,000 crore allocated for addressing low voltage problems.

The Minister accused YSRCP leaders of corrupting the education system by distributing substandard bags and books bearing Jagan Mohan Reddy’s images. He praised Minister Lokesh’s education system reforms and highlighted the coalition government’s achievement of crediting Rs 10,000 crore in a single day under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao praised the substation project, stating that its completion would greatly benefit surrounding areas.

He emphasised that villages within the municipal corporation limits would receive uninterrupted power supply, which would be highly beneficial for both residents and farmers. The MLA said that this infrastructure would serve not only agricultural needs but also become a crucial foundation for future industrial development in the region.