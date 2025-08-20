Live
- US tariffs may not affect India in long term: S&P
- Next round of US tariffs may affect more sectors: Fitch
- Ganeshas in myriad hues and forms add zing to festive spirit in Hyd’bad
- Continuous learning is key, says Vignan Chairman
- Adevally Soujanya conferred Ph.D in Human Resource Management
- Farmers in RR riled at urea shortage during peak season
- I-T sleuths raid ex-MP Ranjith Reddy, DSR Group over alleged tax evasion
- Uttam prods officials to monitor rising levels in TG reservoirs
- Severe flooding hits AP, Telangana amid continuous rains, irrigation projects overflows
- Cong MPs stage dharna over urea crunch in Parl
Legal Aid Clinic inaugurated
The Prakasam District Legal Services Authority Chairman and District Principal and Sessions Judge, A Bharati inaugurated a Legal Aid Clinic at the District Sainik Welfare Office here on Tuesday
Ongole: The Prakasam District Legal Services Authority Chairman and District Principal and Sessions Judge, A Bharati inaugurated a Legal Aid Clinic at the District Sainik Welfare Office here on Tuesday, as part of the State Legal Services Authority’s initiative to bring judicial services closer to eligible beneficiaries.
Judge Bharati emphasised that retired military personnel and officers facing legal issues can consult lawyers and legal aid assistants at the clinic for problem resolution, while also availing free legal assistance from the District Legal Services Authority. DLSA Secretary Shaik Ibrahim Sharif explained that eligible individuals can obtain free lawyer appointments through their organisation to pursue cases in courts. He informed that Advocate Dhanalakshmi and Legal Aid Assistant Pentla Srinivasarao will staff the clinic.
The programme was attended by District Sainik Welfare Officer Padmavati, Chief Legal Aid Defense Council G Ravishankar, senior advocates, legal aid assistants, and ex-servicemen.