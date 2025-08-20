  • Menu
Legal Aid Clinic inaugurated

Prakasam district Principal & Sessions judge A Bharati speaking after inaugurating Legal Aid Clinic at District Sainik Welfare Office in Ongole on Tuesday

The Prakasam District Legal Services Authority Chairman and District Principal and Sessions Judge, A Bharati inaugurated a Legal Aid Clinic at the District Sainik Welfare Office here on Tuesday

Ongole: The Prakasam District Legal Services Authority Chairman and District Principal and Sessions Judge, A Bharati inaugurated a Legal Aid Clinic at the District Sainik Welfare Office here on Tuesday, as part of the State Legal Services Authority’s initiative to bring judicial services closer to eligible beneficiaries.

Judge Bharati emphasised that retired military personnel and officers facing legal issues can consult lawyers and legal aid assistants at the clinic for problem resolution, while also availing free legal assistance from the District Legal Services Authority. DLSA Secretary Shaik Ibrahim Sharif explained that eligible individuals can obtain free lawyer appointments through their organisation to pursue cases in courts. He informed that Advocate Dhanalakshmi and Legal Aid Assistant Pentla Srinivasarao will staff the clinic.

The programme was attended by District Sainik Welfare Officer Padmavati, Chief Legal Aid Defense Council G Ravishankar, senior advocates, legal aid assistants, and ex-servicemen.

