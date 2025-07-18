Live
Legal awareness seminar held
Anantapur: Asper the directions of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, and under the guidance of Anantapur District Legal Services Authority Chairman and Principal District Judge E Bheemarao, a legal awareness seminar was conducted on Friday at Sri Sathya Sai College High School for Girls, located on Court Road, Anantapur.
The programme was organised by N Rajashekar, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Anantapur. During the session, students were educated about the difference between good touch and bad touch, and were informed about the 1098 Child Helpline for emergency support.
Short films were screened to both students and teachers to raise awareness about personal safety and child rights. The seminar saw active participation from the school’s Headmaster, teachers and students, who appreciated the informative session aimed at empowering children with legal knowledge.