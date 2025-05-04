Legal awareness seminar held for workers

Live
Highlights
Anantapur: As per the directives of State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, and under the instructions of District Legal Services Authority Chairman and Principal District Judge E Bheemarao, a legal awareness seminar was organised on Saturday at District Legal Services Sadan in Anantapur as part of Labour Week celebrations.
The seminar was led by DLSA Secretary N Rajasekhar. Assistant Labour Commissioner Ramadevi attended as the chief guest and educated workers on various labour laws, their rights, and available welfare services.
Defence Legal Aid Counsels Nallappa and Harikrishna provided detailed insights into labour legislation. The event saw participation from legal aid advocates, court staff, and workers.
