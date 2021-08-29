Legal services to get boost in backward Seema: Lokayukta

Kurnool: Lokayukta Justice P Lakshman Reddy appealed to the people of this region to utilise the services of Lokayukta. It is very auspicious occasion to start Lokayukta office here in Kurnool, he said. Speaking to media at the state guest here on Saturday, Justice P Lakshman Reddy said that the state government has passed a resolution in the Cabinet to set up Lokayutka office here in Kurnool. He said Rayalaseema was a backward region and people do not have much knowledge on Lokayukta. Now a wide publicity could be given about the Lokayukta and its services so that the people could know the importance of it, said Justice Lakshman Reddy.

He further said Lokayukta was set up to render justice to every citizen and will see that the officials concerned were taken to task. People from faraway places need not come to the office, he said and added they can send their problems through post. If anyone wants to complain directly then they can come to the office without any hesitation. The mobile number of Lokayukta office was available on the website. The staff of the Lokayukta would attend every call and in turn would provide the required information, stated Justice P Lakshman Reddy.

He also stated that people can also resolve their problems at the village secretariat. If the staff at secretariat does not respond or involve in any corruption, then the people can lodge complaints with the Lokayukta. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced several welfare schemes that need to be enjoyed by the genuine beneficiaries, he stated. The staff at the secretariat should display the names of beneficiaries in the notice board, said Justice P Lakshman Reddy.

He said that people, due to lack of awareness on laws and acts, were unable to utilise the legal services in a proper manner. The people of the coastal region were more effectively utilising the services of Lokayukta. He appealed to people of this region to bring to their notice about their problems.

The justice was accompanied by Collector P Koteshwara Rao, Lokayutka registrar Vijaya Lakshmi, Superintendent of Police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Joint Collectors Rama Sunder Reddy, M V K Srinivasulu and others inaugurated the Lokayukta office at room no.3 in state guest house. Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta organization secretary Amarender Reddy, Deputy Registrar Polaiah, District Revenue Officer Pullahah, Revenue Divisional Officer Hari Prasad, Asistant Commissioner of Endowments department Adiseshu Naidu and others participated in the inaugural ceremony of Lokayukta office.