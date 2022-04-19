Legal tangles in housing : AP CM wants Plan-B to be ready

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday ordered the officials to prepare an alternative plan to allot land to the housing beneficiaries in the state whose allotment was facing legal problems.

Reviewing the housing department work the Chief Minister said on Monday that there should be no delay in putting the Plan B in place to resolve the problem. Targets would be met only when the delays — in all forms — were curbed, he said. He was happy that 1.43 lakh people in Visakhapatnam were now eligible for house site pattas as the cases were all closed in their favour.

Construction work here should start from June itself, he said. Jagan sought details of 'work in progress' in all 63 layouts where houses to the beneficiaries were coming up. He said no colony should come up haphazardly without full facilities as listed by the government in the scheme, levelling of the land, approach roads, drinking water supply to the layouts, power connections, etc.,

He advised the officials to store the construction material in Godowns where more than 5,000 houses were being built. Officials disclosed that 47 godowns had been completed out of the 66 planned.

Jagan Mohan Reddy warned the officials against lack of quality in any of the material used including in the supply of bulbs, fans and tube lights, etc., Anyone who was found to be lackadaisical or resorting to malpractices would be taken to task, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that public representatives taking active part in the completion of the housing schemes should be felicitated. He said awards would be given to best sarpanches, councillors, MPPs, ZPTCs (one each from their areas).

Referring to the beneficiaries of 'Jaganna Sampoorna Gruha Pathakam', the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the registration process for the beneficiaries. So far, only 6.15 lakh beneficiaries out of 10.2 lakh got registrations done in their names.

Similarly, TIDCO houses too must be maintained properly and utmost care must be taken in keeping a tab on those. All these colonies should be neat and clean and the authorities should create an action plan to be implemented here.

He asked the officials to give preference to the MIG housing scheme in 116 Assembly constituencies and in the rest, plans should be in place to launch the scheme without much delay. He was told that 4,125.5 acre land had been identified in 41 constituencies so far for the houses under the programme.

He said there should be no problems for the people who buy plots in these layouts and standard infrastructure should be provided in these for the people. The MIG layouts should become ideal examples for future layouts.

Housing minister, Jogi Ramesh and energy minister, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy along with senior officials attended the meeting.