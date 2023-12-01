Leopard caught in a trap died in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

The incident occurred in Regulapadu, near Ellavaram in Addathigala mandal of Alluri Seetharamaraju district where local residents spotted a leopard hanging from a tree in a net set up to protect a paddy field from monkeys. They immediately informed the forest officials, who rushed to the scene.



Forest officials, including DFO GG Narendran, Sub DFO B.Sreerama Rao, Range Officer Sheikh Shehansha, and SI Appalaraju, arrived at the location and called for higher officials to assist in the rescue. A rescue team from Visakhapatnam Zoo was called, and a cage was brought from Rajamahendravaram.

Since the leopard had been hanging from the tree the entire night, it was tired and in need of rest. Forest officials placed a ladder on a tractor and allowed the leopard to rest on it. They provided fresh water to hydrate the animal. The rescue team then administered an anesthetic injection and successfully placed the leopard in the cage. However, the leopard died shortly after being placed in the cage. Forest officials conducted a post-mortem examination and cremated the leopard on-site.

DFO Narentherin stated that the leopard likely died as a result of its struggle while caught in the net, lack of food, or dehydration. He warned residents to be cautious at night, as there may be more leopards in the area. He urged people to report any wildlife sightings to the forest officials without causing harm to the animals.