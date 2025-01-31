Live
- Fatima Sana Sheikh opens up about casting couch incidents in south film industry
- The dark influence of violent movies on society
- Apple Intelligence to Debut in India This April, Confirms Tim Cook
- Budget 2025 - A catalyst for cybersecurity skill sevelopment in India
- How budget 2025 can address India’s skill gap
- ‘Biscope 2025’ Showcases Creative Brilliance at Suchitra Academy
- Acer Electric Expands in Hyderabad with New Nagole Showroom
- Vernon Skin Clinic Marks 10 Years of Excellence with Grand Expansion
- New Osmania General Hospital to Be Built at Goshamahal with Modern Facilities and 2,000 Beds
- OPPO Reno13 Series launched in India with AI-Ready Cameras & MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Leopard sighted near Silathoranam in Tirumala
Tirumala: A leopard was moving near Silathoranam area in Tirumala on Thursday evening created panic among the pilgrims.
The big cat was found sitting leisurely on the hillocks and also roamed towards the queue lines on the outer ring road. Later it retreated into the forest, much to relief of the TTD officials. Straying of wild animals near Padmavati Guest House, Balaji Nagar and other guest houses in Tirumala is not new, since they are located very near to dense forest. The TTD appealed the pilgrims to be cautious while moving at Silathoranam area or site seeing.
