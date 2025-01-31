Leopard sighted near Silathoranam in Tirumala

Tirumala: A leopard was moving near Silathoranam area in Tirumala on Thursday evening created panic among the pilgrims.

The big cat was found sitting leisurely on the hillocks and also roamed towards the queue lines on the outer ring road. Later it retreated into the forest, much to relief of the TTD officials. Straying of wild animals near Padmavati Guest House, Balaji Nagar and other guest houses in Tirumala is not new, since they are located very near to dense forest. The TTD appealed the pilgrims to be cautious while moving at Silathoranam area or site seeing.