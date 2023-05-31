Leopard spotted at Veera Saiva Gurukulam at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): A leopard was spotted moving at the premises of Veera Saiva Gurukulam at Srisailam temple in the early hours on Tuesday.

According to sources, the leopard from the nearby jungle has ventured into the residential area at the sacred Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam. The leopard was seen moving towards the Veera Saiva Gurukulam.

Some students who happened to wake up in the early morning have spotted the wild cat at the Gurukulam premises. The students after spotting the wild beast were gripped in a state of fear and they immediately woke up other students.

The students then began to scream on top of their voice. The leopard after hearing the screams immediately vanished into the nearby jungle.

The sources said that this was not the first time that a wild cat has ventured into the residential areas. Earlier also on several occasions, the big cats have been spotted.

The issue was taken to the notice of the forest department officials but no steps were taken to catch the big cats. The students and the residents urge the department officials to set up traps to catch the wild beast and save them from being attacked.