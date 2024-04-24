Let’s pull out AP from brink of bankruptcy

Srikakulam/Amdalavalsa: “Less than 20 days are left. It is time for all to be alert and ensure that the NDA alliance wins the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Ride the Cycle, hold the Glass and affix the Lotus to the Cycle, go to the polling booth and press two buttons both in favour of the NDA candidates,” TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people on Tuesday during his road show.

In addition to the Super 6 and two other suggestions given by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Naidu said after coming to power, the government would set up ITDA Degree College for women, polytechnic college and a 100 bed area hospital at Pathapatnam. Lashing at the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said Jagan started his governance with destruction of Praja Vedika and the destruction of the state followed.

By waiving Section-22A Jagan helped the party leaders and ministers to grab government lands. He then introduced the Land Titling Act to grab land of innocent people. “There is not one area where the state had been benefitted during the last five years of YSRCP rule. The agriculture sector has been pushed into state of crisis, irrigation projects were neglected,” he said.

Stating that all the three parties - TDP Jana Sena and BJP - had come together only to put the state economy and development back on track, Naidu assured people that the agriculture sector would be revived, water for irrigation would be made available and financial and technical assistance to farmers would be arranged. Naidu said the NDA government would try to lower the power tariff. “Jagan who claims transparency in government had hiked power tariff nine times in the last five years through backdoor methods putting heavy burden on poor and middle class people,” Naidu reminded.

He also expressed serious concern over the selling of spurious liquor with high prices at government shops which had claimed the lives of consumers and pushed their families into crisis.

Taking more potshots at the CM, Naidu said Jagan pushed his own sister and mother out of the house and grabbed their share of property. How can such a person be trusted to do good for women and protect their rights or provide safety to women, he asked.

He also read out a list of illegal activities of the YSRCP Pathapatnam MLA and charged that she has been involved in smuggling of sand from the state to Odisha.

She had also been threatening the contractors and collecting huge percentages from them. “If the situation has to change and if the area has to develop, it is necessary for the people to elect the NDA government,” he said.