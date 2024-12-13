  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Allu Arjun Sent to Remand in Chanchalguda Jail

Allu Arjun Sent to Remand in Chanchalguda Jail
x
Highlights

Actor Allu Arjun has been sent to a 14-day judicial remand by the Nampalli Court following his arrest in connection with the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun has been sent to a 14-day judicial remand by the Nampalli Court following his arrest in connection with the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre. The incident, triggered by the actor's unannounced appearance, resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to several others.

Allu Arjun was arrested under Sections 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act, with charges related to negligence and endangering public safety. His legal team had earlier filed a plea seeking relief, but the court has now ordered the actor's remand while the investigation continues.

The case has drawn attention due to its similarities to past incidents involving celebrities and crowd management, prompting discussions on accountability and safety measures at public events. The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are expected in the coming weeks.

Allu Arjun will be sent to Chanchalguda jail

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick