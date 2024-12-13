Allu Arjun Sent to Remand in Chanchalguda Jail

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun has been sent to a 14-day judicial remand by the Nampalli Court following his arrest in connection with the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre. The incident, triggered by the actor's unannounced appearance, resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to several others.

Allu Arjun was arrested under Sections 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act, with charges related to negligence and endangering public safety. His legal team had earlier filed a plea seeking relief, but the court has now ordered the actor's remand while the investigation continues.

The case has drawn attention due to its similarities to past incidents involving celebrities and crowd management, prompting discussions on accountability and safety measures at public events. The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are expected in the coming weeks.

Allu Arjun will be sent to Chanchalguda jail