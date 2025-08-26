Let’s worship clay Vinayaka

Kurnool: The district administration in association with the district Pollution Control Board distributed clay idols of Lord Ganesh to the people at the Collectorate here on Monday. As many as 800 idols were distributed.

After distributing idols to people, district Collector P Ranjith Basha said that immersion of idols made with chemicals causes water pollution and harms the environment, and suggested people to worship clay Vinayakas to protect environment. He congratulated Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer Kishore Reddy for taking the initiative.

EE Kishore Reddy said that many steps are being taken to create awareness among the people about environment and as part of which 3,000 environmental-friendly clay Vinayaka idols have been made and 800 idols have been distributed free of cost in an environmentally friendly bag at the Collectorate. The remaining 2,200 idols will be distributed free of cost near TTD Kalyana Mandapam at Kurnool C-Camp Center.

Joint Collector B Navya, DRO Venkatanarayanamma, DM Industries Jawahar Babu, DRDA PD Ramana Reddy, DD Mines Rajasekhar, and Collectorate staff were present.