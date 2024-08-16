Liberation from poverty is real freedom: Minister Savitha

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): The country will experience real freedom when the people get freedom from poverty and economic emancipation, stated Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha. She hoisted national flag at police parade grounds here on Thursday, on 78th Independence Day celebrations. Earlier, she received guard of honour.

After paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters on the occasion, Minister Savitha lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the architect of reforms and modern Andhra Pradesh. She asserted that the CM is committed to implement Super Six promises, will generate 20 lakh jobs for youth in the next five years, Rs 3,000 unemployment dole per month until one gets a job, besides a host of welfare bonanza for women, children and all sections of people.

She said Vision 2047 of the TDP government is poverty eradication, improving the lot of the poor in urban and rural areas.

On the occasion, Minister Savitha felicitated freedom fighters in Madakasira. She lauded implementation of Swachh gram panchayats by declaring 353 visually clean gram panchayats. She presented certificates of commendation to several government employees and other sections of people.

District Collector TS Chethan, Joint Collector Abhishek, local MLA Palle Sindhura and district officials were present.