Library Renaissance Movement Conference on April 27

Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing campaign by Progressive Writers’ Association, publishers, and literary figures for the development of libraries across the State, allocation of government funds, filling vacant staff positions and promotion of mother tongue, a state-level conference is being organised on April 27 under the aegis of Library Renaissance Movement at MB Vignana Kendram.

Conference convener Valluru Sivaprasad and president of Publishers Association Pallavi Venkata Narayana, announced about the conference at Book Festival Society Library here on Wednesday. They also released the promotional poster of the conference in this connection.

Addressing the media, they elaborated that the library system was formalised through Madras Act of 1948 and Andhra Pradesh Act of 1960, following the efforts of visionaries like Ayyanki Venkata Ramanaiah, Nalam Krishna Rao, Konda Venkatappaiah and Gadicharla Hari Sarvottama Rao. Eight percent of property tax was meant to be allocated for library development, book purchases, and staff recruitment. However, in recent years, authorities have neglected this, leading to the decline of libraries, with the public also showing little interest in visiting them. Against this backdrop, the Library Renaissance Movement is being re-launched from Vijayawada, where the original library movement began.

MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, former MLC Vithapu Bala Subrahmanyam, and prominent library movement leader Raavi Sarada will inaugurate the conference on April 27.

Manohar Naidu and Lakshmaiah, president and secretary of the Book Festival Society, emphasised that the discussions will cover topics such as the role of educational institutions and public libraries, the necessity of reading books in today’s technological revolution era, and the restructuring of the library system, addressing issues and solutions. Prominent personalities from various fields are expected to attend the conference.

B Babji, Visweswara Rao, Katragadda Swaroopa Rani (MBVK), Paruchuri Ajay, Motukuri Arun Kumar (Arasam), Anjaneya Raju (X-Ray), Chalapaka Prakash (Andhra Pradesh Writers’ Association), Navaratna Ravi, Sahithi Lakshmi and JP Prasad also participated.