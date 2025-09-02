Live
LIC’s ‘Insurance Week’ celebrations begins in Kadapa
Kadapa: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) launched its Insurance Week celebrations at LIC Divisional Office auditorium in Kadapa on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, GKRV Ravikumar, Senior Divisional Manager (SDM), LIC Kadapa Division, said that LIC offers 33 different policies catering to various needs such as life protection, wealth creation, children’s education, marriage, and retirement plans.
He emphasised that LIC continues to be number 1 in the Indian insurance sector with a market share of 65.81%, and holds the distinction of settling 99.98% of death claims, making it the top insurer globally. He also highlighted that on January 20, 2025, LIC achieved a Guinness World Record by securing 5,88,107 policies in just 24 hours.
The celebrations were formally inaugurated by unfurling the LIC flag and lighting the lamp.
Marketing Manager P Shyam Sundar Rao stated that Kadapa Division is in number 1 position in the zone for sales of Navjeevan policy and ranks number 1 in the country for sales of Amrit Bal policy. Several officials and representatives attended the program. On this occasion, SDM Ravikumar felicitated senior officers Shyam Sundar Rao and Subbarayudu Srinivas Kumar with shawls.