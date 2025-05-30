LIET gets tier-1 NBA accreditation

Vizianagaram: Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology (LIET) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the coveted Tier-1 accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) in engineering education. This recognition marks Lendi as one of the few engineering institutions in the region to receive Tier-1 status—a benchmark of quality recognized both nationally and internationally.

Tier-1 NBA accreditation is awarded only to autonomous institutions that meet rigorous quality standards and demonstrate continuous improvement across all facets of technical education.

Speaking on the occasion, P. Madhusudana Rao, Chairman of Lendi Institute, expressed pride in the institution’s achievement and emphasized the importance of quality benchmarks in empowering students for global opportunities. P. Srinivasa Rao, Vice-Chairman, stated that this accreditation places Lendi in an elite league, opening doors for enhanced academic collaborations, global recognition, and improved career prospects for its students.