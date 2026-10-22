Light rain in next three hours in parts of AP, yellow alert for 11 districts

There will be light rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next three hours, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 km/hr, according to the weather warning.

A yellow warning has been issued for 11 districts. The warning includes Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla and Prakasam, wherein there could be thunderstorms and lightning. There will be rain in Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamayya districts. There have been yellow warnings issued for YSR Kadapa and Sri Sathya Sai as well.

The Met Department has asked people to stay alert in the wake of the warning of thunderstorms and lightning.