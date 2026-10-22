Just In
- Congress steps up graduate voter registration for MLC elections
- PM Modi, Shah to visit TG
- Woman lodges complaint against brother-in-law
- KTR appoints special constituency in-charges for Graduate MLC polls
- Harish attributes drought to Congress govt’s failure
- Buoyed by workers’ rally, BRS will foil bids to weaken Singareni: KTR
- Telangana Government brings in Aadhaar authentication facility for TDR
- Victory for TGSRTC Employees Union in recognition elections
Light rain in next three hours in parts of AP, yellow alert for 11 districts
In Short
A yellow warning has been issued for 11 districts
Font size
There will be light rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next three hours, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 km/hr, according to the weather warning.
A yellow warning has been issued for 11 districts. The warning includes Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla and Prakasam, wherein there could be thunderstorms and lightning. There will be rain in Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamayya districts. There have been yellow warnings issued for YSR Kadapa and Sri Sathya Sai as well.
The Met Department has asked people to stay alert in the wake of the warning of thunderstorms and lightning.
Next Story
Bandaru Dattatreya holds Alai Balai, says its aim is to unite all
Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions
CJP Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Summoned by Delhi Police
Traffic jam reports at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad after Dussehra holidays
'Will follow due Parliamentary process': Om Birla on fresh impeachment motion against CEC
Uttarakhand CM Dhami criticises Cong over SIR objections, announces 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign