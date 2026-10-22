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PM, Colleagues Extend Birthday Greetings to Amit Shah

In Short

The prime minister said Shah's noteworthy successes include eliminating the menace of Maoism and furthering the government's dream of a society free from drugs.

Amit Shah
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 Amit Shah

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The Union Home Minister Amit Shah who turned 62 on Thursday received warm birthday greetings from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, UP Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his administrative understanding has ensured that India's internal security systems become more effective, Modi said in a post on X

The prime minister said Shah's noteworthy successes include eliminating the menace of Maoism and furthering the government's dream of a society free from drugs.

"I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he said. Shah, who has been serving as the country's home minister since 2019,

Thanking the prime minister for his wishes on X, Shah said, "Your kind words of commendation strengthen our commitment to serve the nation on its journey towards new heights of pride, prosperity, and progress."

"Be it Maoism or the menace of drugs, under your leadership we are resolved to root out anything that threatens our nation's peace and sovereignty," he said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Shah’s dedication to strengthen India’s internal security, while also mentioning his role in giving a new momentum to the cooperation sector.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah", he wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Amit Shah as a "skilled strategist", while hailing his "unparalleled contribution" in strengthening the internal security of the nation. Shah will also be playing a major role in working out poll strategies for UP and Punjab elections scheduled early 2027.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on wished Amit Shah good health, happiness and many more years of service to the nation.

The Chief Minister praised Shah's dedication and leadership, saying his efforts towards the country's security and unity continued to inspire people.

“Warmest birthday greetings to our Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday. Your unwavering dedication, strong leadership and tireless efforts for the nation’s security and unity continue to inspire us all,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Shah was born to Gujarati parents in 1964 in Mumbai. He is considered one of the BJP's chief strategists and a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His political career has been marked by several key milestones, including the abrogation of Article 370, the enforcement of major internal security reforms, and a focus on cooperative federalism.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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