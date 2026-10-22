PM, Colleagues Extend Birthday Greetings to Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah who turned 62 on Thursday received warm birthday greetings from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, UP Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his administrative understanding has ensured that India's internal security systems become more effective, Modi said in a post on X

The prime minister said Shah's noteworthy successes include eliminating the menace of Maoism and furthering the government's dream of a society free from drugs.

"I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he said. Shah, who has been serving as the country's home minister since 2019,

Thanking the prime minister for his wishes on X, Shah said, "Your kind words of commendation strengthen our commitment to serve the nation on its journey towards new heights of pride, prosperity, and progress."

"Be it Maoism or the menace of drugs, under your leadership we are resolved to root out anything that threatens our nation's peace and sovereignty," he said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Shah’s dedication to strengthen India’s internal security, while also mentioning his role in giving a new momentum to the cooperation sector.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah", he wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Amit Shah as a "skilled strategist", while hailing his "unparalleled contribution" in strengthening the internal security of the nation. Shah will also be playing a major role in working out poll strategies for UP and Punjab elections scheduled early 2027.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on wished Amit Shah good health, happiness and many more years of service to the nation.

The Chief Minister praised Shah's dedication and leadership, saying his efforts towards the country's security and unity continued to inspire people.

“Warmest birthday greetings to our Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday. Your unwavering dedication, strong leadership and tireless efforts for the nation’s security and unity continue to inspire us all,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Shah was born to Gujarati parents in 1964 in Mumbai. He is considered one of the BJP's chief strategists and a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His political career has been marked by several key milestones, including the abrogation of Article 370, the enforcement of major internal security reforms, and a focus on cooperative federalism.