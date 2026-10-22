Anthropic Unveils Claude Duet AI Agent for Professionals

Anthropic has introduced Claude Duet, an app that uses artificial intelligence to help people who work in professional fields or run small businesses. The goal is to help these users spend time on simple tasks that they usually do by hand. The AI tool can check linked accounts find tasks that need to be done make reports and keep working in the background when people are not using their devices.

Unlike a conventional chatbot that waits for a prompt, Claude Duet is designed to take a more proactive role. It can alert users about important developments and help complete tasks across multiple applications. The research preview is currently available through a waitlist to Claude Pro and Max subscribers in the US, with access offered through iOS, Android and the web.

“We built Claude Duet for professionals and small business owners with more on their plates than they can track,” Anthropic said.

Claude Duet: What can the AI agent do?

Claude Duet is built to help users manage their tasks and stay focused on what matters. Every morning it gives a summary of key items; from the apps the user connects. It keeps an eye on those apps throughout the day. Sends alerts when something needs attention. This way users stay on track without having to check their devices.

The AI agent can also take on tasks such, as scheduling meetings; the AI agent can draft emails; the AI agent can create dashboards; the AI agent can prepare forecasts; and the AI agent can develop web applications.

Claude Duet runs on Anthropics Claude Opus 5.5 model. I find that Claude Duet is designed to determine which tasks require attention and when human guidance is needed.

One of the functions is background task execution. Background task execution allows Claude Duet to run inside a machine that has its own browser. When users step away, from their phones or computers background task execution keeps Claude Duet working. Users can talk to Claude Duet by typing or speaking. The conversation stays open. When background task execution finishes a job. When a job needs review Claude Duet sends an alert.

The app also carries over a user's existing memory, skills and connected applications from their Claude account, potentially reducing setup time.

Anthropic says Claude Duet will seek permission before performing important actions. While it can read messages, draft responses and prepare work independently, approval is required before sending messages, making payments, signing documents or deleting content. Certain activities, including securities trading and transferring money between accounts, are prohibited even with user approval.

The company has also added safeguards for sensitive information. Requests involving highly sensitive details, such as credit card numbers and government identification, are blocked. Health and personal financial information can only be shared when users explicitly instruct the app to do so.

Claude Duet connects with thousands of business tools

Claude Duet supports more than 6,000 connectors and plugins through the Claude Marketplace. These integrations can help users locate missed Gmail and Slack messages, track unpaid invoices through QuickBooks or Stripe, prepare payroll using Gusto, create LinkedIn job postings and manage customer information in HubSpot.

The AI agent can also assist with marketing campaigns through Canva and Shopify store management. Anthropic says a richer visual editor for Shopify storefronts is planned for a future update.

Users can make business purchases through Link, Stripe's digital wallet, and use Shop Pay for online checkout. Support for logging into websites using saved 1Password credentials is also planned.

Availability and subscription details

Claude Duet is currently available as a research preview through a waitlist for Claude Pro and Max subscribers in the US. It can be accessed through standalone iOS and Android apps as well as claude.ai.

During the preview, Claude Duet uses the same limits associated with a user's existing Claude subscription. Background monitoring and more complex tasks may consume those limits faster than standard conversations.