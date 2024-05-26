Light to moderate rainfall recorded at many places in AP

Vijayawada : People of Coastal Andhra and parts of Rayalaseema got respite from scorching heat on Saturday due to the fall in day temperature and cloudy weather conditions prevailing due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, which was formed in Bay of Bengal and moving towards West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The cyclonic storm has intensified and is moving towards West Bengal. AP too is experiencing its impact. People of the State got respite from the scorching summer heat as temperatures decreased under the influence of the cyclonic storm.



Cloudy weather conditions and light drizzle were reported in some parts of AP giving relief to the people.



Light to moderate rains were reported in Anantapur, Vijayawada, Palnadu district, Krishna district, Eluru, West Godavari, Kakinada and Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema districts.



Rayadurgam in Anantapur recorded 38.5 mm rainfall on Saturday, said the Meteriology department, Amaravati. Tadepalli in Guntur district received 30 mm rain, Agiripalli in Eluru district got 30 mm rain, Vijayawada got 30 mm rainfall and Nuzvid in Eluru district 27 mm. Besides, drizzle and light rainfall were reported in parts of West Godavari and Kakinada districts.



People had been facing hardships due to severe heat and heat wave conditions for the past few days. The cyclonic storm gave big relief to the people in many parts of AP.



The deep depression over East Central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 17 kmph on Saturday and centered about 440 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) , 440 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 480 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal).



It would intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by May 26 and cross Bangladesh & adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara with wind speed of 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph, said Meteorology department, Amaravati on Saturday.

