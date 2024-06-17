Live
- Chandrababu inspects Polavaram project, express concern over status of the project
- Neeraj Chopra aims at a good show at Paavo Nurmi Games
- Prithvi Ambar’s new film titled as ‘Chowkidar’
- ‘Dunki’ gets a global recognition
- Jain community demands immediate restoration of vandalised idols in Vadodara
- Sound enhances the cinematic narrative
- Three-member panel to submit report on Rajkot fire tragedy by June 30
- “We couldn’t finish off close games,” says Babar Azam after introspecting Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 journey
- China accuses Philippines of ramming coastguard vessel in South China Sea
- Operating profit margin for India Inc to remain steady at 15-18 pc in Q1 FY25: Report
Just In
Four die in road accident in Odisha
As many as four people died while two others suffered serious injuries in a road accident in Odisha’s Nuapada district.
Bhubaneswar : As many as four people died while two others suffered serious injuries in a road accident in Odisha’s Nuapada district.
The accident took place near Lachhipur village under Khariar police station.
The deceased have been identified by police as Subham Mohauti, Debendra Singh Lal and Rishi Sahu of Khariar town and Devraj Patel of Goimundi village under Khariar police limits.
The locals claimed that the deceased Rishi and other victims after attending the birthday party of Rishi’s elder brother were going to buy some party items from a nearby shop in Tukula village on Sunday night when their Tata Tiago car rammed into a tractor from behind near Lachhipur village late Sunday night. The crash was so severe that all four in the car died on the spot while two labourers travelling in the tractor suffered serious injuries.
The local police sources asserted that during the initial probe, it came to the fore that the deceased persons were driving the car under the influence of alcohol which may be the reason behind the tragic road accident.
Upon being informed, the Khariar Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies stuck inside the completely damaged car and then sent them to hospital for postmortem. The injured labourers have been undergoing treatment at the Nuapada district headquarters hospital.