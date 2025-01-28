Link road ends hardships of Allagunta villagers

Tirupati : Residents of Allagunta in Karvetinagaram mandal of GD Nellore constituency, expressed joy and relief with the completion of a long-awaited link road connecting their village to the Puttur-Chittoor highway. The new road has addressed a decades-old issue, fulfilling a dream cherished by the villagers for many years.

Prior to the road construction, residents and students travelling from Allagunta to Chittoor or Puttur had to endure treacherous journeys on muddy and potholed paths stretching over a kilometer. The lack of a proper road caused immense hardships, especially during rainy season, as these paths became nearly impassable. Efforts to resolve the issue were delayed for years, with political interference further compounding the problem.

The breakthrough came when Dr VM Thomas, a native of Allagunta, was elected as an MLA and government whip representing Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Recognising the plight of his fellow villagers, Dr Thomas prioritised the construction of a CC road for Allagunta immediately upon assuming office. His personal connection to the village and commitment to resolving this issue have earned him widespread admiration and gratitude from the local community.

Villagers, who had endured decades of neglect by previous governments, now see the MLA as a beacon of hope. His efforts have transformed their lives, allowing for smoother travel, better connectivity and an improved quality of life.

Rajan, a local resident, shared, “Travelling to Chittoor or Puttur from Allagunta was an everyday struggle. During the rainy season, even walking on the road was impossible. With the new road, we finally feel connected to the world outside”.

Praveen, a student, who travels to Siddhartha College, added, “Before the road was built, commuting to college on my two-wheeler was a nightmare.

Now, not only can I travel easily, but other students and working residents also benefit greatly from this development”.