Liquor bottles worth 3.14 cr destroyed

Nellore: Nellore police have destroyed 74,547 liquor bottles worth Rs 3.14 crore here on Tuesday. These bottles were seized during the last three years. SP Ch Vijaya Rao interacted with the media and said that 2,774 cases were registered against illegal transportation of liquor in all civil police stations and SEB stations for the last three years.

He said officials have started curbing the illegal transportation of liquor. In all, 74,547 bottles of liquor (15,719 litres) was seized and 2,774 cases were filed since the inception of SEB in the district, he explained. Officials crushed the huge stocks of liquor at task force office grounds on Podalakuru Road using a road roller.

Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths along with local police have conducted raids and seized Non-Duty Paid Liquor and others being illegally transported into the State from other parts, he added. He informed that they have enforced a strict vigil on the illegal transportation of NDPL into the State from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka through inter-State borders from the district.

He said they had improved intelligence, vigil at border check-posts, vehicular checks and others to curb the illegal transportation. They have been creating awareness among the local people as part of 'Parivarthan' in the district, he added. Cases under PD Act were also imposed against the repeated offenders, he said.

Joint Director of SEB P Srilakshmi, Nellore in-charge AC Ravi Kumar, AES Krishna Kishore Reddy and other staff members were present.