Liquor brewers attack Special Enforcement Bureau cops

Kurnool (Adoni): Two police personnel from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) were injured in an attack by illicit liquor manufacturers at Billekal village in Alur mandal in the district on Saturday evening. The injured officials were identified as SEB CI Venkat and the head constable Gopal Naik.

The CI and his staff raided the house of one Ediga Pedda Peddaiah on a tip-off that he was brewing illicit liquor and selling in the adjacent villages. During the raid, the police detected 10 litre arrack. While the police personnel were conducting searches, Ediga Pedda Peddaiah, Ediga Eeranna, Ediga Nagaraju and their family members attacked them with lethal weapons.

In the attack, the CI and the head constable suffered serious injuries. As the situation deteriorated, the SEB personnel had to flee the spot. They reached the Alur police station and lodged a complaint. Alur circle Inspector Eshwariah after filing a case under relevant sections took up investigation. The injured CI and head constable were rushed to Adoni government hospital for treatment.

It is said that the illicit liquor manufacturers had seized the mobile phones of the police personnel used to shoot the brewing activity. The brewers have also took back the seized arrack. After the incident, the accused fled the village.