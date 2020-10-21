Liquor consumption reduced by 40% in Andhra Pradesh: V Lakshmana Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Liquor consumption: The Alcohol Prohibition Awareness Committee chairman Vallam Reddy Lakshmana Reddy said that liquor consumption in the state has come down by 40 per cent as a result of multi-pronged initiatives in Andhra Pradesh. It is revealed that the Beer consumption has also dropped by 60 per cent. Vallam Reddy Lakshmana Reddy congratulated Trivikrama Varma who was appointed as Guntur Range DIG on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he briefed the DIG that the crime rate in the state has also come down by 18 per cent. He said the role of Special Enforcement in enforcing the phased ban on alcohol in the state has increased significantly. He described the rise of the police force as "gratifying".

Earlier, prior to the formation of SEB, an average of 3,800 cases were registered every month from January 2020 to May 15, and 3,500 people were arrested, said Vallam Reddy Lakshmana Reddy. He said six thousand litres of illicit liquor were seized every month and 700 vehicles were seized. Since the formation of the same "SEB" between May 15 and October 20, an average of 10,200 cases have been registered every month and 12800 people have been arrested and 82,000 liters of illicit liquor is found every month and 3600 vehicles are seized every month. SEB is laying a steel foot on alcohol smugglers.

Responding to this, the DIG assured that immediate action would be taken if any irregularities were brought to their notice in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.