liquor sale hours extended for New Year celebrations

Vijayawada: The excise principal secretary accorded permission for the extension of liquor sale and service hours across the state on the eve of New Year celebrations, based on the report submitted by the Director of Excise & Prohibition department.

As per the orders, A4 liquor shops have been allowed to sell liquor up to 12 midnight on the nights of December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026. Further, licence holders of 2B (Bars), C1 (In-House), EP1 (Event Permit) and TD1 (In-House) licences of the AP Tourism Development Corporation have been permitted to sell and serve liquor up to 1.00 am on the same nights. The relaxation has been granted in line with the practice followed during the previous year’s New Year celebrations, while strictly enforcing the Excise rules.

Officials have been directed to ensure that there is no sale of non-duty paid liquor or illicitly distilled liquor during the festivities.

The director, excise and prohibition, the managing director of AP State Beverages Corporation Limited and the director of enforcement, prohibition and excise have been instructed to take necessary action to implement the orders effectively.