Liquor shops to remain shut on from March 11 to 14 in North Coastal Andhra amid MLC elections

Visakhapatnam District Prohibition and Excise Department Superintendent Srinivas stated in a statement that in view of north Coastal Andhra Graduate MLC elections to be held on 13th of this month, all liquor shops will be closed in the district for three days.



According to the orders of District Collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna, government liquor shops, bars and restaurants (even in star hotels), tourism bars, naval canteens, brick shops and liquor depots will be closed from 4 pm on 11th to 4 pm on 13th of this month.



Also, liquor shops will not be opened in the surrounding areas of the counting centre on the 16th, when the counting of votes will take place.