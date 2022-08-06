Literary meet on Tarigonda Vengamamba begins

Tirupati: The 205th death anniversary of poetess Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, observed at Annamacharya Kala Mandiram here on Friday.

The two-day death anniversary which is being organised by the Tarigonda Vengamamba project of TTD included a literary conference on Vengamamba literature. Presiding over the conference, Acharya Anumandla Bhumaiah, former Vice Chancellor of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, said that the Venkatachala Mahatyam written in Telugu by Vebgamamba narrates the Srivari Kalyana event in a simple but colourful manner.

Annamaiah displayed his Bhakti through Sankeertans, Vengamamba devoted her life in Srivari services in various forms through her poems, ballads and Yakshaganas, he said. Acharya Kattamanchi Mahalakshmi said Tarigonda Vengamamba had penned 5 volumes at Tarigonda and 13 at Tirumala which included ballads,

yakshaganam, sankeetans,stotras, etc.in praise of Lord Venkateswara. Earlier, Lakshmi Rajyam troupe led by Lavanya Kumariteam performed a sangeet concert. Thereafter the pandits who participated in the

Sahitya sadassu were felicitated with shawls and Srivari Prasadam. Later in the evening cultural programmes were conducted by Annamacharya project artist Madhusudhan Rao and troupe Tarigonda Vengamamba coordinator Dr C Lata and other officials were present.