Live telecast arrangements for Naidu's swearing-in ceremony in 29 places

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Extensive arrangements are being made in 29 areas across the district to telecast live the event of the installation of the new government. Nara Chandrababu Naidu taking oath as Chief Minister in Kesarapalli under Gannavaram Mandal of Krishna District on Wednesday, District Collector Dr. K. Madhavi Latha said that arrangements are being made for this live broadcast at major intersections and lighting will be arranged for offices.

She informed me that suitable arrangements are being made for people to watch live. She said that screens will be set up at 9 places within the Rajamahendravaram City Municipal Corporation, and Mandal office. The Collector suggested that suitable arrangements should be made for this in Mandal Head Quarters and Municipal Head Quarters as well. It has been suggested that suitable marriage halls should be identified in Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Kovvur, and Rajahmundry rural constituencies and screens should be set up there. The field-level officials have been ordered to work in coordination with the local public representatives for this. The collectorate, municipal office, collector camp office, and RDO offices are illuminated with lighting. It has been clarified that the District Revenue Officer and Divisional Development Officer will act as the nodal officer for this live telecast programme.