Lockdown in Ongole for two weeks from today

Lockdown in Ongole: The Prakasam district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara announced that strict implementation of containment operations in the entire Ongole Municipal Corporation starts from Wednesday and will be in force for two weeks.

The collector informed that Ongole RDO and the municipal commissioner has reported that the number of Coronavirus positive cases is rapidly increasing in the town and they need to implement lockdown from August 12.

He said that during the lockdown, the timings of all activities related to essential commodities and services have been restricted from 06.00 AM to 09.00 AM only in the view of a steep increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths. He said that during the above period, all other activities are not permitted and relaxation given earlier is withdrawn.